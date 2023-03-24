Northern Cape police pounce on bogus health practitioners

Two unregistered health professionals are languishing in jail after they were nabbed while practising without documents.

The duo was arrested after the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) received complaints about a doctor who employed an unlicensed Congolese healthcare worker.

According to the HPCSA spokesperson Christopher Tsatsawane, a joint operation between the HPCSA and law-enforcement officers led to the arrest of the bogus health practitioners.

Themba Malebo was found practising as a clinical psychologist while not registered with the body and unregistered Congolese Benjamin Malonga operated as a registered doctor.

Malebo, who had been working at the practice since July 2022, was expected to appear in the Kathu magistrate’s court in Northern Cape on Friday.

“The inspectorate office in collaboration with the crime prevention and the crime intelligence units conducted a raid that led to the arrest of a Congolese national, Benjamin Malonga, who has also been practising while not registered with the council,” said Tsatsawane.

“Malonga is employed by Dr Mavungu, a medical practitioner who is registered with the HPCSA.

“Both bogus practitioners were arrested for contravening section 17(1) of the Health Professions Act, 56 of 1974,” said Tsatsawane.

Malonga appeared in the Kathu magistrate court on Monday and was remanded in custody until his next akppearance on Tuesday, while Mavungu has been reported to the HPCSA’s complaints handling unit for misconduct.

Tsatsawane urged health practitioners to employ people who are registered with the HPCSA.

“The HPCSA is committed to ensuring that registered practitioners provide quality healthcare standards for all,” said Tsatsawane.

“The HPCSA’s inspectorate office and law-enforcement agencies are working tirelessly to clamp down on bogus practitioners who are not heeding the call to refrain from practising while not registered with the council.”

