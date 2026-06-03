NPA lifts suspension of prosecutor in Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni case 

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has withdrawn the suspension of prosecutor Adv Mkhuseli Ntaba and allowed him to return to work following an interim investigation into the dramatic collapse of the Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni extortion case.

The decision marks a significant turnaround for Ntaba, who was suspended after failing to appear in the Kwaggafontein Magistrate’s Court on May 18, resulting in the matter being struck off the roll and triggering one of the most explosive legal controversies in recent Mpumalanga history.

Ntaba cleared to return to work

In a statement issued on Wednesday, NPA national spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said an interim report by the Office for Ethics and Accountability had prompted the National Director of Public Prosecutions, Adv Andy Mothibi, and Mpumalanga Director of Public Prosecutions Adv Sonja Ntuli to withdraw the suspension.

“Upon consideration of the interim report, the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), Adv Andy Mothibi in consultation with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Mpumalanga Division Adv Sonja Ntuli directed that the letter of suspension in respect of Adv Ntaba be withdrawn and that he be allowed to return to work,” said Kganyago.

According to the NPA, investigators accepted Ntaba’s explanation regarding concerns for his safety.

“The decision to withdraw the suspension letter is based on the verified version of Adv Ntaba relating to his safety and by the OEA’s view that Adv Ntaba has cooperated with them and that there is no likelihood that he will interfere with the outstanding investigations,” Kganyago said.

Extortion, money laundering

The matter stems from the prosecution of taxi boss Madoda Johannes “Joe Ferrari” Sibanyoni, Pretoria taxi boss Bafana “King of the Sky” Sindane, Phillmon Makhaya Msiza, Mvimba Daniel Masilela and a company linked to Sibanyoni.

The accused face charges of extortion and two counts of money laundering arising from allegations that a businessman was forced to pay more than R2.2 million in protection fees.

The NPA confirmed that investigations into the events surrounding the collapse of the case are continuing and that a final report has not yet been completed.

NPA challenging ruling against Ntaba

Meanwhile, the prosecuting authority is pressing ahead with its challenge to the contempt of court ruling and warrant of arrest issued against Ntaba.

“Regarding the leave to appeal against the order for contempt of court and warrant of arrest, our legal team received written reasons that were requested from Chief Magistrate Tonjeni and supplemented our grounds for appeal accordingly,” said Kganyago.

“We are awaiting date of the hearing of the leave to appeal from the Clerk of the Kwaggafontein Magistrates Court.”

The NPA also revealed that the State Attorney had written to lawyers representing Sibanyoni and Sindane, demanding that they tender legal costs following the withdrawal of an urgent application aimed at stopping the execution of warrants.

Kganyago said the prosecuting authority remained committed to handling the matter fairly.

“We can assure the public that this matter will be handled fairly in the interest of the NPA and the public while also safeguarding the interests of Adv Ntaba,” he said.