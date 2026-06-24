NYDA chair using your money to gag journalist, parly told

Parliament on Wednesday was told that NYDA executive chairperson and ANC Youth League NEC member Dr Sunshine Myende is using taxpayers’ money to gag a journalist in a bizarre case in which she expressly said it is in her “personal capacity”.

The startling details emerged during the joint sitting of Scopa and the portfolio committee on youth that convened in Cape Town.

Myende has obtained an interim restraining order against Sunday Times journalist Sisanda Mbolekwa, whose only sin has been her spirited reportage seeking to hold NYDA top brass accountable.

In the joint committee sitting, it has now emerged that Myende has been using NYDA lawyers to fight her personal battles.

It took ActionSA MP Alan Beesley’s probing mastery to bring the chilling details to the fore.

Beesley fired: “You have taken a reporter for a gagging and harassment order; I believe it is in your personal capacity. What attorneys are you using?”

Confusion over personal capacity

Myende responded: “I am not sure of the name. It is not in my personal capacity.”

But Myende explicitly states otherwise in her affidavit in the second opening paragraph, which reads: “I am an applicant in these proceedings, which I bring in my personal capacity for the vindication and protection of my rights.”

When Beesley and Scopa chair Songezo Zibi confronted her with these cold facts, Myende acted confused, saying “personal capacity” did not mean “personal capacity” in her vocabulary.

“Yes, chair, it is in my personal capacity, but the matter would have been related to my responsibility as the chair of the NYDA,” said Myende to a frustrated Beesley, who sought to assist her, saying that is what she should have stated in her sworn affidavit.

“The NYDA should not be paying for it,” Beesley schooled her, to which she, at this point, abandoned her statement under oath in court that she is there in her personal capacity.

Beesley told her unambiguously that “you misled the court because you said it is in your personal capacity”.

Myende revealed that she was represented by Phakedi and Associates Attorneys in her unprecedented restraining order offence against Mbolekwa.

This same law firm does work for the NYDA and appears in the panel of service providers for the agency.

Legal fees not approved by NYDA board

The drama did not end there, as it also emerged that the NYDA board never passed a resolution of its lawyers to go represent Myende in her personal fight with the journalist.

Beesley put this question to NYDA deputy chair Bonga Makhanya, who confirmed that the board never discussed the matter, let alone approved the funding of lawyers for Myende’s defence.

“It is absolutely bizarre; this is the governance of our youth. Minister, surely, what do you say about this?” Beesley fired towards Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga’s direction.

The minister doubled down, defending Myende, saying she was in court with Mbolekwa for wearing her professional hat of the NYDA.

Beesley pressed her, saying she should be concerned that NYDA is paying lawyers for court proceedings not approved by the NYDA board.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content