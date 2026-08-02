Beyond ‘Bakkie Brigade’: Why TES is the workforce engine

The labour market in South Africa faces two constant challenges: skills shortages and a high unemployment rate. Despite the market being flooded with job seekers, businesses often struggle to find suitable talent when they need it.

This is why Temporary Employment Services (TES) providers are crucial for connecting employers with ready-to-work candidates. However, a stereotype persists, often linking TES providers to outdated terms like “labour broking” and the “bakkie brigade”.

The stereotypes no longer reflect the modern-day TES industry. Today’s providers do more than supply temporary labour. They assist businesses in managing workforce demands, ensuring compliance and creating meaningful opportunities for individuals to enter and advance in the formal economy.

Moving beyond outdated perceptions

The term “labour broking” has traditionally been used to describe the sector, failing to differentiate between professional providers and informal operators. While non-compliant operators exist, they should not define a whole industry.

Responsible TES providers operate in the regulatory framework, comply with bargaining council agreements and meet their obligations as employers.

A workforce that is more skilled than many believe

Another common myth is that TES providers primarily place unskilled labour. In reality, the sector supports a broader workforce profile, including a significant number of semi-skilled employees across industries.

Businesses need reliable staff who can contribute from the initial phases and adjust to different working environments. Compliant TES providers help meet the need by recruiting, screening and placing candidates with the right skills and readiness for the workplace.

Delivering strategic workforce solutions

Reputable TES providers can assist businesses with recruitment, onboarding, payroll, legal compliance, attendance tracking, disciplinary processes and workforce planning. They also have access to established talent pools, allowing businesses to respond quickly to changing operational demands without sacrificing compliance.

Whether facing seasonal spikes, project-based work or unexpected demand increases, many businesses require workforce flexibility. A TES provider offers the flexibility, ensuring that workers are employed, documented and protected.

While temporary employment is often seen as short-term work, it can offer lasting benefits for workers. For many semi-skilled job seekers, a temporary placement allows them to gain experience and display their skills. The experience also enhances future employability. Employers gain access to candidates who have proven themselves.

Recognising the value of TES

TES is an essential part of a more responsive and inclusive labour market. Compliant TES providers help businesses stay flexible while meeting their legal responsibilities, creating structured pathways into formal employment for thousands of South Africans.

TES providers should be recognised as strategic workforce partners that support business growth, responsible employment and long-term workforce development.

•Sliep is managing director at Worldwide Staffing which provides temporary employment services.