Illegal online gambling poses growing risks beyond lost tax revenue

When discussions about illegal gambling arise, the conversation often focuses on lost taxes, unlicensed operators, and law enforcement challenges.

While these are important concerns, they represent only part of a much broader problem. Illegal gambling has evolved into a complex digital ecosystem that poses significant risks to consumer protection, cybersecurity, financial integrity, and responsible gambling efforts.

Play Mute Play advert

As the world observes International Illegal Gambling Awareness Week (IGAW) from November 9 to 13, it is important to recognise that illegal gambling is no longer simply a regulatory compliance issue.

Advertisement

Read more: National Gambling Board flags growing use of NSFAS and SASSA funds for betting

It is increasingly becoming a public protection issue. This week is the first internationally coordinated effort to raise consumer awareness of the risks of unlicensed online gambling.

The campaign’s central message is to ensure that before you bet, you check whether the site is licensed where you are playing. The initiative aims to educate consumers on the hidden dangers and financial risks posed by unlicensed online gambling operators.

Changing face of illegal gambling

The rapid growth of online and mobile gambling has transformed the gambling landscape. Consumers can now access gambling platforms from anywhere at any time using smartphones, tablets, and computers.

While licensed gambling operators are generally subject to regulatory oversight, testing requirements, responsible gambling obligations, and consumer protection standards, many illegal and offshore operators operate beyond the reach of local regulators.

These platforms often target consumers through aggressive digital marketing, social media advertising, affiliate networks, and cross-border payment systems.

Borderless digital ecosystem

Because many operate outside the jurisdictions where their customers reside, enforcement becomes extremely difficult. The result is a digital environment where consumers may not always distinguish between licensed and unlicensed operators.

Read more: A generation at risk: Why South Africa must tighten gambling laws

One of the greatest dangers of illegal gambling is the absence of meaningful consumer safeguards. Licensed operators are typically required to implement measures such as:

Age verification controls;

Responsible gambling tools;

Self-exclusion mechanisms;

Monitoring of suspicious activities;

Secure management of customer information; and

Complaint and dispute resolution processes.

When protection disappears

Illegal platforms may offer few, if any, of these protections. Players who experience payment disputes, unfair game outcomes, identity theft, or excessive gambling losses often have little recourse. In many instances, there is no effective authority to which complaints can be directed. Ironically, the individuals most vulnerable to gambling-related harm may be those receiving the least protection.

The discussion around illegal gambling frequently overlooks cybersecurity concerns. Licensed operators are generally subject to system testing, security assessments, and regulatory review processes.

Many must demonstrate compliance with internationally recognised information security standards and undergo regular audits. Illegal gambling sites, however, may operate without independent testing, security certification, or oversight.

Beyond gambling losses

This creates risks that extend beyond gambling losses. Consumers may unknowingly expose themselves to:

Identity theft;

Financial fraud;

Data breaches;

Malware infections;

Unauthorised access to banking information; and

Criminal exploitation of personal information.

As gambling continues to migrate into digital environments, cybersecurity and consumer protection become inseparable.

A challenge of borders and jurisdictions

Illegal online gambling highlights an uncomfortable reality of the digital age: technology moves faster than regulation. A gambling website can be hosted in one country, licensed in another, process payments through a third, and target players in multiple jurisdictions simultaneously.

Read more: Access to online gambling lures more young people to addiction

This fragmentation creates significant challenges for regulators, law enforcement agencies, policymakers, and financial institutions.

Traditional regulatory models were largely designed for physical gambling venues operating within clearly defined geographical boundaries.

Today’s online environment requires far greater cooperation between regulators, financial institutions, technology providers, law enforcement agencies, and international partners. Without coordinated efforts, illegal operators can exploit regulatory gaps and jurisdictional differences.

Emerging role of technology and artificial intelligence

Technology is not only part of the problem. It can also form part of the solution.

Artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, and digital monitoring tools are increasingly being used to identify suspicious betting patterns, detect fraud, monitor financial transactions, and support responsible gambling interventions. However, technological tools alone are not enough.

Effective governance is required to ensure that these systems are deployed ethically, transparently, and in a manner that prioritises public protection.

As digital gambling becomes more sophisticated, regulators and policymakers must consider how cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, responsible gambling, and consumer protection can be integrated into a unified governance approach.

Why illegal gambling matters to everyone

Illegal gambling should not be viewed solely as a challenge for regulators or the gambling industry. Its impacts can be felt across society:

Consumers may lose money with little chance of recovery;

Families may experience financial and emotional hardships;

Governments may lose valuable revenue intended for public services;

Financial systems may become vulnerable to criminal activity;

Responsible gambling initiatives may be undermined; and

Public trust in gambling regulation may be weakened.

Ultimately, illegal gambling creates risks that extend well beyond individual wagers.

A call for collective action

International Illegal Gambling Awareness Week provides an important opportunity to reflect on what is at stake. Combating illegal gambling requires more than enforcement alone.

It requires public awareness, consumer education, stronger digital safeguards, enhanced international cooperation, robust cybersecurity controls, and a commitment to responsible gambling principles. Most importantly, it requires recognition that illegal gambling is not merely an industry issue.

Read more: Standard Bank raises alarm as gambling cannibalised household spending

It is a societal challenge that sits at the intersection of technology, public protection, cybersecurity, ethics, and regulation. If we are serious about protecting consumers in the digital age, tackling illegal gambling must remain a priority. The question is no longer whether illegal gambling exists. The question is whether our collective safeguards as a nation are evolving quickly enough to address it.

The campaign is supported by a free verification tool at CheckBeforeYouPlay.org, which allows users to check official licensing data across participating jurisdictions.