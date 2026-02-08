South Africans rallied together in an outpouring of grief and generosity following the death of David Sejobe, a beloved security guard at MultiChoice’s Randburg offices whose larger than life persona and friendly gestures towards staff and the public made him an unforgettable presence.

Sejobe was killed after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident while cycling on January 30 on the Golden Highway near Zakariyya Park in Lenasia South.

A BackaBuddy campaign titled Supporting the Sejobe Family in Memory of David, to assist with funeral costs and immediate financial needs, had by Friday raised R500 000. Go well, you Charmza.