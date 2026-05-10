Charmza of the week

Charmza

By Sunday World
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JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 28: Julius Malema (Commander in Chief of Economic Freedom Fighters) during the march to the Constitutional Court for Phala Phala ruling on November 28, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is calling for transparency and accountability in the Phala Phala matter and for judgment to be handed down. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)

It was a long walk for the EFF leader Julius Malema and ATM leader Vuyo Zungula to make sure that President Cyril Ramaphosa was held accountable for the Phala Phala scandal.

Chief Justice Mandisa Maya ruled on Friday that Parliament had acted unlawfully in 2022 when it voted to reject an independent panel’s report recommending an impeachment inquiry into Ramaphosa.

The Constitutional Court directed that the Section 18 report must be referred to an impeachment committee for proper parliamentary scrutiny.

 

  • It was a long walk for the EFF leader Julius Malema and ATM leader Vuyo Zungula to make sure that President Cyril Ramaphosa was held accountable for the Phala Phala scandal.
  • Chief Justice Mandisa Maya ruled on Friday that Parliament had acted unlawfully in 2022 when it voted to reject an independent panel’s report recommending an impeachment inquiry into Ramaphosa.
  • The Constitutional Court directed that the Section 18 report must be referred to an impeachment committee for proper parliamentary scrutiny.
  •   Sunday World.
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