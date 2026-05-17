Joburg Mayor Dada Morero was our Moegoe last week, but how quickly things can change. This week he led a multi-departmental operation in the Joburg CBD targeting illegal structures on Small Street.

Owners of the shops watched in disbelief as the City descended upon the notorious precinct to remove illegal structures that violate multiple by-laws.

MMC for Group Corporate and Shared Service in the City, Sthembiso Zungu, noted the stalls were mainly owned by illegal foreigners.

Halala Dada and team on reclaiming the CBD!

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