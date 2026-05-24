Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta is building a legacy for himself and the journey couldn’t have had a better start after he won the English Premiership midweek, breaking the Gunners’ 22-year trophy drought.
There’s another big prize on Arteta’s doorstep, the Uefa Champions League final this Saturday. Arteta could win the club’s first ever European Cup when he faces PSG, creating more history and making more memories.
We salute the Spaniard for never giving up – Bien hecho amigo!
- Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta ended the club's 22-year trophy drought by winning the English Premiership midweek.
- Arteta is building a significant legacy with this achievement.
- Arsenal is set to face PSG in the UEFA Champions League final this Saturday.
- A victory would secure Arsenal’s first ever European Cup under Arteta’s leadership.
- Arteta is praised for his perseverance and dedication to the club.
Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta is building a legacy for himself and the journey couldn’t have had a better start after he won the
We salute the Spaniard for never giving up – Bien hecho amigo!