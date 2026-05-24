Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta is building a legacy for himself and the journey couldn’t have had a better start after he won the English Premiership midweek, breaking the Gunners’ 22-year trophy drought.

There’s another big prize on Arteta’s doorstep, the Uefa Champions League final this Saturday. Arteta could win the club’s first ever European Cup when he faces PSG, creating more history and making more memories.

We salute the Spaniard for never giving up – Bien hecho amigo!