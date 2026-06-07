Charmza of the week

Charmza

By Sunday World
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Rise Mzansi’s Makashule Gana, is making remarkable inroads in the South African political landscape.

It is fantastic that Gana, who hails from Limpopo, was elected among top politicians to be chairperson of the impeachment committee on the Section 89 inquiry tasked with investigating President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding the Phala Phala farm saga.

The former DA youth leader will provide leadership, oversee proceedings and guide deliberations. Go show them what you are made of, Charmza.

 

 

  • Rise Mzansi’s Makashule Gana, is making remarkable inroads in the South African political landscape.
  • It is fantastic that Gana, who hails from Limpopo, was elected among top politicians to be chairperson of the impeachment committee on the Section 89 inquiry tasked with investigating President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding the Phala Phala farm saga.
  • The former DA youth leader will provide leadership, oversee proceedings and guide deliberations.
  • Go show them what you are made of, Charmza.
  •     Sunday World.
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