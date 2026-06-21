Bafana Bafana midfield workhorse Teboho Mokoena is undoubtedly our Charmza this week. First, Mokoena showed the whole world how patriotic he is when tears rolled down his cheeks when the South African national anthem Nkosi Sikelela iAfrica was sung. He explained later that those tears were for his late grandfather who was his inspiration.

Second, Mokoena stepped up when the country needed it and took the penalty that gave Bafana a point in their 1-1 draw against Czechia. We laud Tebza for showcasing his leadership skills. Well done mfanakithi!