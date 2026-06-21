Charmza of the week

Charmza

By Sunday World
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Charmza
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 18: Teboho Mokoena #4 of South Africa celebrates after scoring a penalty for his team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match between Czechia and South Africa at Atlanta Stadium on June 18, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Bafana Bafana midfield workhorse Teboho Mokoena is undoubtedly our Charmza this week. First, Mokoena showed the whole world how patriotic he is when tears rolled down his cheeks when the South African national anthem Nkosi Sikelela iAfrica was sung. He explained later that those tears were for his late grandfather who was his inspiration.

Second, Mokoena stepped up when the country needed it and took the penalty that gave Bafana a point in their 1-1 draw against Czechia. We laud Tebza for showcasing his leadership skills. Well done mfanakithi!

  • Bafana Bafana midfield workhorse Teboho Mokoena is undoubtedly our Charmza this week.
  • First, Mokoena showed the whole world how patriotic he is when tears rolled down his cheeks when the South African national anthem Nkosi Sikelela iAfrica was sung.
  • He explained later that those tears were for his late grandfather who was his inspiration.
  • Second, Mokoena stepped up when the country needed it and took the penalty that gave Bafana a point in their 1-1 draw against Czechia.
  • We laud Tebza for showcasing his leadership skills.
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Bafana Bafana midfield workhorse Teboho Mokoena is undoubtedly our this week. First, Mokoena showed the whole world how patriotic he is when tears rolled down his cheeks when the South African national anthem Nkosi Sikelela iAfrica was sung. He explained later that those tears were for his late grandfather who was his inspiration.

Second, Mokoena stepped up when the country needed it and took the penalty that gave Bafana a point in their 1-1 draw against Czechia. We laud Tebza for showcasing his leadership skills. Well done mfanakithi!

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