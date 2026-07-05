Charmza of the week

Charmza

By Sunday World
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Pretoria magistrate Ignatius du Preez rightfully tore up the cosy plea deal handed to alleged crime boss Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. Matlala thought he could trade information for a soft eight-year sentence after pocketing millions in a R360-million police tender fraud.

Du Preez made it clear that justice was not a marketplace.

Turning state witness is not a get-out-of-jail-free card to buy a lighter sentence. By pushing for a harsher 12-year term, Du Preez has proved that the law is a heavy hammer, not a flexible negotiation.

  • Pretoria magistrate Ignatius du Preez rightfully tore up the cosy plea deal handed to alleged crime boss Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.
  • Matlala thought he could trade information for a soft eight-year sentence after pocketing millions in a R360-million police tender fraud.
  • Du Preez made it clear that justice was not a marketplace.
  • Turning state witness is not a get-out-of-jail-free card to buy a lighter sentence.
  • By pushing for a harsher 12-year term, Du Preez has proved that the law is a heavy hammer, not a flexible negotiation.

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