Charmza of the week

Charmza

By Sunday World
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A mass killing incident has rocked the community of Madlankala. // Archives

When a triple murder suspect turned himself into a fugitive run
ning from|UK authorities to Africa, he hid in Johannesburg.
Ndodana Tshuma, 45, thought South Africa was a haven for criminals. He was wrong.
The SAPS arrested the British citizen of Zimbabwean heritage at his hideout in Kensington. He allegedly murdered his wife, Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, 42, and their daughters, Natalie, 15, and Nala, 5. Kudos to the SAPS for showing the world that SA is not a playground for fugitives. Maphoyisa, you are the Charmaz this week.

  • When a triple murder suspect turned himself into a fugitive run ning from|UK authorities to Africa, he hid in Johannesburg.
  • Ndodana Tshuma, 45, thought South Africa was a haven for criminals.
  • He was wrong.
  • The SAPS arrested the British citizen of Zimbabwean heritage at his hideout in Kensington.
  • He allegedly murdered his wife, Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, 42, and their daughters, Natalie, 15, and Nala, 5.

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