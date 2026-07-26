Lesetja Kganyago deserves praise after the Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the repo rate unchanged at 7% this week. Although the decision was not unanimous, many who are servicing debt and trying to keep their heads above water are breathing a sigh of relief.

Ordinary folks are feeling the rising cost of living the most. Any reprieve, no matter how small or short-lived, is welcome.

With all the turmoil in the world that could have swayed the Bank’s hand, we are happy four members of the MPC thought differently. Danko, Gov!