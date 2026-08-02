Charmza of the week

Charmza

By Sunday World
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PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 09: Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi briefs the media on the release of the Protected Disclosure Bill at Tshedimosetso House on April 09, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. The Bill seeks to strengthen South Africa’s legal framework for the protection of individuals who disclose information on unlawful or irregular conduct in both the public and private sectors. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

The Madlanga commission is doing the heavy lifting, but to her credit, Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi knows exactly how to swing the hammer. Instead of hiding behind standard political bureaucracy, she weaponised the commission’s evidence of extortion and fabricated statements as an immediate eviction notice.

Now, a thorough audit of active court cases is under way to undo the damage. With qualification audits wrapping up mid-August, another wave of exits is inevitable. Kubayi didn’t wait for a final report; she chose swift fumigation.

  • Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi acted decisively using the Madlanga commission's evidence of extortion and fabricated statements.
  • She issued immediate eviction notices rather than relying on slow political processes.
  • A comprehensive audit of active court cases is currently underway to address the damage caused.
  • Qualification audits are concluding by mid-August, signaling more upcoming removals.
  • Kubayi prioritized swift action over waiting for the final report, implementing rapid reforms.
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The Madlanga commission is doing the heavy lifting, but to her credit, Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi knows exactly how to swing the hammer. Instead of hiding behind standard political bureaucracy, she weaponised the commission’s evidence of extortion and fabricated statements as an immediate eviction notice.

Now, a thorough audit of active court cases is under way to undo the damage. With qualification audits wrapping up mid-August, another wave of exits is inevitable. Kubayi didn’t wait for a final report; she chose swift fumigation.

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