This week, we give props to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) for its stellar investigations, particularly on two fronts. The first involves Minenhle Makhanya, the architect of Jacob Zuma’s residence in Nkandla.
The Special Tribunal has ordered him to pay back the more than R147 million the state paid for the security upgrades that include the infamous fire pool.
The SIU also uncovered the weakest link that is home affairs, which ran a scam that allowed foreigners to buy study permits, using fake documents.
Good going, you Charmzas!
- The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) conducted investigations on two main issues this week.
- Minenhle Makhanya, the architect of Jacob Zuma's Nkandla residence, was ordered by the Special Tribunal to repay over R147 million.
- The repayment pertains to security upgrades at Nkandla, including the controversial fire pool.
- The SIU uncovered a scam within home affairs involving foreigners buying study permits with fake documents.
- The SIU's efforts in exposing these issues were commended this week.
Good going, you s!