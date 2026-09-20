This week marks one year since the start of the Madlanga commission, which has come to symbolise hope, judicial excellence and meticulous fact-finding.

With former Concourt Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga at the helm, flanked by advocates Sesi Baloyi SC and Sandile Khumalo SC, it has exposed the alleged rot in the criminal justice system with vigour and patriotic devotion. Let us not forget chief evidence leader advocate Matthew Chaskalson SC, senior counsel Mahlape Sello, Adila Hassim and Lee Segeels-Ncube.

Keep up the good work!