Charmza of the week

Charmza

By Sunday World
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Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA – AUGUST 24: Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at Brigette Mabandla Judicial College on August 24, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. President Cyril Ramaphosa established the commission to investigate and report on the veracity, scope, and extent of the allegations made on 6 July 2025 by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that South Africa’s criminal justice system was compromised. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

This week marks one year since the start of the Madlanga commission, which has come to symbolise hope, judicial excellence and meticulous fact-finding.

With former Concourt Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga at the helm, flanked by advocates Sesi Baloyi SC and Sandile Khumalo SC, it has exposed the alleged rot in the criminal justice system with vigour and patriotic devotion. Let us not forget chief evidence leader advocate Matthew Chaskalson SC, senior counsel Mahlape Sello, Adila Hassim and Lee Segeels-Ncube.

Keep up the good work!

  • This week marks one year since the start of the Madlanga commission, which has come to symbolise hope, judicial excellence and meticulous fact-finding.
  • With former Concourt Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga at the helm, flanked by advocates Sesi Baloyi SC and Sandile Khumalo SC, it has exposed the alleged rot in the criminal justice system with vigour and patriotic devotion.
  • Let us not forget chief evidence leader advocate Matthew Chaskalson SC, senior counsel Mahlape Sello, Adila Hassim and Lee Segeels-Ncube.
  • Keep up the good work.
  • Sunday World.

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