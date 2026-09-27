Charmza of the week

Charmza

By Sunday World
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Johannes Marosi Mosehla, the oldest man to have finished the Comrades Marathon is our Charmza after he took part in the Popular Berlin Marathon, one of the most iconic races in the world today.

The 84-year-old madala continues to break boundaries, leaving people astonished by his running exploits. This year, he extended his legendary status at the Comrades by finishing the 2026 up run in 11:12:27.

In Germany this morning, it was about chalking up a bucket-list item by running an international race for road running’s most coveted medal.

  • Johannes Marosi Mosehla, the oldest man to have finished the Comrades Marathon is our Charmza after he took part in the Popular Berlin Marathon, one of the most iconic races in the world today.
  • The 84-year-old madala continues to break boundaries, leaving people astonished by his running exploits.
  • This year, he extended his legendary status at the Comrades by finishing the 2026 up run in 11:12:27.
  • In Germany this morning, it was about chalking up a bucket-list item by running an international race for road running’s most coveted medal.
  • Sunday World

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