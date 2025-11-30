President Cyril Ramaphosa and South Africa should be applauded for showing force and beautiful vibes when the G20 Summit was hosted in our country.

With that said, Ramaphosa proved to naysayers that this beautiful country, with its rainbow nation, has what it takes to host any global event of any magnitude with aplomb.

The way the G20 arrangements and operations were handled by Ramaphosa and his A-Team proved that we are the best. Even those who were pushing an agenda for our country to fail were left with an egg on their face.

It is great that Ramaphosa showed the world that in this country, we have leaders who are hands-on and take everyone seriously.

South Africa is the best country in the world.