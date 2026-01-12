There are moments when the system quietly produces people who do the work without chasing applause.

Newly appointed National Director of Public Prosecution, Advocate Andy Mothibi, is one of those rare figures. His tenure at the SIU was marked by calm resolve, forensic discipline and an unshakeable belief that accountability is not optional.

While others shouted, he built cases. What stands out most is his consistency. No theatrics. No shortcuts. Just methodical pressure applied where it mattered. That kind of leadership restores faith, not through speeches, but through outcomes.

As he steps into a new role, the spotlight will be brighter, and the politics sharper. But if the past is any guide, Mothibi will do what he has always done: focus on the job, not the noise. South Africa needs more rising stars like this.