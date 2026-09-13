Charmza – All hail Oom Rassie!

A special mention goes to Springbok boss Rassie Erasmus, who marked his 100th test with the Boks as they took on the All Blacks in Baltimore yesterday. He’s been in the Boks fold since 2017, as SA Rugby Union director of rugby and head coach.
Under his watch, the Boks have won back-to-back World Cups, the British and Irish Lions series and three Rugby Championships. But, most notably, the hearts of a nation.
We wish this Charmza, master tactician, mentor and agent of transformation, many a Klippie and Coke.
Aweh, Oom Rassie.
- Rassie Erasmus marked his 100th test with the Springboks in a game against the All Blacks in Baltimore.
- Erasmus has been involved with the Springboks since 2017 as the SA Rugby Union director of rugby and head coach.
- Under Erasmus's leadership, the Springboks won back-to-back World Cups.
- The Boks also won the British and Irish Lions series and three Rugby Championships while Erasmus has been in charge.
- Erasmus is recognized as a master tactician, mentor, and transformative figure for South African rugby.
A special mention goes to
We wish this Charmza, master tactician, mentor and agent of transformation, many a Klippie and Coke.
Aweh, Oom Rassie.