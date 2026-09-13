Charmza – All hail Oom Rassie!

A special mention goes to Springbok boss Rassie Erasmus, who marked his 100th test with the Boks as they took on the All Blacks in Baltimore yesterday. He’s been in the Boks fold since 2017, as SA Rugby Union director of rugby and head coach.

Under his watch, the Boks have won back-to-back World Cups, the British and Irish Lions series and three Rugby Championships. But, most notably, the hearts of a nation.

We wish this Charmza, master tactician, mentor and agent of transformation, many a Klippie and Coke.

Aweh, Oom Rassie.