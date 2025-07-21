[the_ad_group id="15235"]
Charmza Lucas Ribeiro Costa

By Sunday World
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 08: Lucas Ribeiro Costa of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Betway Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on February 08, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images)

Our charmza of the week is twice a Brazilian – Lucas Ribeiro Costa. Born in Brazil, crowned in Mzansi.  

 A samba star by birth, a shining light for the Ka bo Yellow brigade, whom we’ve named the Brazilians of SA football.  

 The Mamelodi Sundowns striker bagged the Goal of the Tournament at the Fifa Club World Cup, and did it with flair fit for a great marvel. 

His 67-yard solo sprint past two Borussia Dortmund defenders before outwitting their keeper wasn’t just a goal – it was a gospel of brilliance sung in boots.  

 Over 40 000 fans voted, choosing Ribeiro’s thunderbolt over the likes of Messi and Yildiz. 

Sundowns may have lost 4-3, but South Africa won a moment that will echo in football history.  

Danko, champ, you flew our flag sky high! 

