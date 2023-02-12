Subscriptions
Charmza of the week

Charmza of the week: Grammy award winners

By Sunday World
Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman have won a Grammy award for their collaboration on the song Bayethe.

Even as the country suffers the ignominy of keeping its citizens in darkness, there is a cause to be happy in this country, our beloved Mzansi.

Zakes Bantwini and his colleagues, Wouter Kellerman and Nomcebo Zikode, have warmed our hearts and lightened our darkest moment by winning a Grammy Award.

The trio won the gong in the global music performance category, proving once again that we are giants in our own right despite the challenges facing this country. They defied all the odds stacked against them on the global stage.


