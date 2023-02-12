Charmza of the week: Grammy award winners

Even as the country suffers the ignominy of keeping its citizens in darkness, there is a cause to be happy in this country, our beloved Mzansi.

Zakes Bantwini and his colleagues, Wouter Kellerman and Nomcebo Zikode, have warmed our hearts and lightened our darkest moment by winning a Grammy Award.

The trio won the gong in the global music performance category, proving once again that we are giants in our own right despite the challenges facing this country. They defied all the odds stacked against them on the global stage.

Took me 17 years to find my path, I have no words to express the emotions and grace that have come over me. This moment is owed to my late Mother & Father. I’m grateful Unkulu’ Nkulu uNumber 1!!!!

🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 #roadtothegrammys pic.twitter.com/FLhi2OmzTT — Zakes Bantwini (@ZakesBantwiniSA) February 5, 2023

Miriam Makeba was the first ever South African female artist to win a Grammy Award in 1966 and there has never been another till now… I’m so humbled 💚 pic.twitter.com/TGMEUKKFPs — Nomcebo Zikode (@Nomcebozikode) February 8, 2023

