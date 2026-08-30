China-SA mining cooperation injects vitality into country’s development

Just imagine: barren land in mining areas covered with low-carbon, environmentally friendly photovoltaic power generation equipment; local communities enjoying clean water supplies and convenient electricity systems built with the support of mining companies; and project employees selected to travel to China for training and travelling.

These are not fictional scenarios, but real stories that have vividly unfolded through China-South Africa mining cooperation.

In 2013, during his first visit to Africa as President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping put forward principles of sincerity, real results, amity and good faith, and the principles of pursuing the greater good and shared interests for China’s Africa policy.

In August 2023, President Xi paid his fourth state visit to South Africa and attended the 15th BRICS Summit, jointly leading China-South bilateral relations with President Cyril Ramaphosa to a “golden era”. For a long time, Chinese mining enterprises and projects in South Africa have consistently upheld the policy principles of sincerity, real results, affinity, and good faith, and taken the right approach to friendship and interests, working hand in hand with South Africa to achieve a win-win cooperation.

Today, the China-South Africa mining cooperation flows like an ever-running spring through the “Rainbow Nation,” enriching countless households.

The fountain of employment – nurturing hope for ordinary families

China’s more than four decades of reform and opening up have taught us that development is not about taking away, but about contributing to lasting progress. Chinese mining companies investing in South Africa have never simply “taken away ore”; rather, they have “left behind hope.”

At Samancor Chrome, South African staff account for as much as 99.5% of the 12,000 employees, while more than 4,000 new jobs have been created along its industrial value chain since 2019.

HBIS PMC Mining has nearly 3,000 permanent employees and over 2,500 contract workers, while also creating more than 2,000 indirect jobs.

PMG Mining has strictly formulated and implemented Social and Labour Plans, investing R16.5 million in employee literacy education and skills training. With every step they take in South Africa’s mining sector, Chinese enterprises are committed to transforming development opportunities into tangible jobs for local communities, thereby striving to uphold the hopes for a better life for South African families.

The fountain of tax revenue – nourishing every inch of land through social development

There is an ancient Chinese saying: “When eating fruits, one should remember the tree; when drinking water, one should remember the source.”

Chinese enterprises have always embedded the cultural gene of remembering the source of one’s success and giving back to the community in their value core. Over the past five years, Gold One has contributed more than R5 billion in local taxes and invested over R2 billion annually to support local employment and industrial development.

Since 2019, HBIS PMC Mining has paid more than R6 billion in taxes and spent R6.59 billion on local procurement. Samancor Chrome contributes $1.5 billion in output value to the South African economy each year and has paid more than R1.5 billion in taxes since 2020. These funds, like a steady stream of fresh water, continue to flow into South Africa’s fiscal coffers at all levels, enabling the construction of roads, the operation of hospitals, and the creation of schools filled with the sound of students’ voices.

The fruits of Chinese mining enterprises’ development in South Africa have not flowed elsewhere but have remained firmly on South African land, making the dividends of mining development visible, tangible, and palpable.

The fountain of green development – injecting clean drive into the energy transition

The Chinese believe that “lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets”. Mineral resources are South Africa’s national invaluable assets. In the context of the China-South Africa mining cooperation, Chinese enterprises are not only committed to translating these invaluable assets into the nation’s treasures but also to safeguarding South Africa’s “lucid waters and lush mountains.”

Nkwe Platinum treats environmental management as the foundation of its operations, minimising the impact of mining activities and protecting local ecosystems.

Samancor Chrome has installed state-of-the-art dust collection systems on all its production equipment, achieving a dust capture rate of 98%, which far exceeds legal standards. HBIS PMC Mining prioritises wildlife conservation, upholding the philosophy that “it is not just a mine, but also a sanctuary for wildlife,” thereby fostering a harmonious coexistence between the mine and nature.

This refreshing wave of green cooperation between China and South Africa will help accelerate South Africa’s green transition, safeguarding clear waters and blue skies for the future.

The fountain of warmth – lighting the way forward for local communities

As the Zulu proverb says: “Umuntu ngumuntu ngabantu” – a person is a person through other people. Chinese enterprises understand that to take root in a land, they must share the same breath and destiny as the people who live there. The fruits of the China-South Africa mining cooperation are found not only deep within the mines but also in every corner of the community.

Samancor Chrome funded the installation of power equipment for 391 households in Makgemeni Village and built toilets and water purification facilities for 2,060 households in the Bokamoso area, bringing light and cleanness to where they are needed most.

To alleviate the drinking water shortage in surrounding communities, Wesizwe Platinum has installed 32 water supply systems since 2013, ensuring access to clean water for 45,000 residents. Vizirama has donated educational equipment worth R1.5 million to local schools and provided maintenance and renovation services.

Gold One provides R800,000 annually to support 30 local community members in completing their basic education. These heartwarming actions truly reflect how Chinese enterprises are putting into practice the high-level China-South Africa community with a shared future.

• Qin Zhanpeng is chargé d’affaires of the Chinese Embassy in South Africa