Agency adrift: NYDA leaders have failed our youth

The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) was created to be a lifeline for South Africa’s young people, yet its leadership has turned it into a theatre of the absurd. The scenes that played out in Parliament this past week were not merely embarrassing; they were a damning indictment of an agency whose leadership has lost its way, consumed by internal warfare and a troubling disregard for the very laws and principles they swore to uphold.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper