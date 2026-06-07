First steps against corruption finally taken

For months, the Madlanga commission has laid bare a truth that many South Africans already suspected but few dared to tell: that state capture did not end in the corridors of government departments and SOEs it corrupted but metastasised into the very ranks of those sworn to protect the public.

The commission’s central pillar – police corruption and the capture of law enforcement for private gain – has often felt like a tragedy without an ending. But this week, two developments broke the paralysis. The dismissal of Maj-Gen Richard Shibiri and the suspension of nine other police officers over the irregular Medicare24 tender were the first credible thunderclaps in a storm that must now become a deluge.

Let us be clear about what is at stake. The Medicare24 tender, a contract intended to provide essential health services to South African police personnel, was never just about bandages and hospital bills. It became a case study in how procurement processes are hijacked, how officials are bribed or bullied into compliance, and how millions of rands meant for the wellness of those who serve can vanish into opaque networks of influence.

The commission heard evidence of inflated prices, ghost service providers, and senior officers turning a blind eye – or worse, actively facilitating the looting. That the commission’s findings have now translated into tangible consequences is no small matter. For too long, the refrain has been “we await the report”. Now, action has come before the final chapter.

Shibiri’s firing is particularly significant. He held a senior rank, a position that carried the presumption of integrity. His dismissal sends an unmistakable signal: no epaulette, no medal or no length of service places an officer above accountability. The nine suspensions, meanwhile, widen the net, showing that the rot is systemic, not isolated. These are not sacrificial lambs; they represent a cross-section of a chain of command that failed. For the police leadership, the message is urgent: clean your own house, or the commission – and the public – will.

But we must temper hope with sobriety. A single firing and a handful of suspensions do not constitute reform. They are, at best, the first credible steps down a very long road. The police service has seen show trials before, followed by quiet reinstatements or transfers to cushy posts. The Madlanga commission’s legacy will be judged not by this week’s headlines, but by whether the dismissed are prosecuted; whether the suspended are ultimately fired and even prosecuted; and whether the systems that allowed this corruption – the weak oversight, the opaque tender processes, the culture of silence – are dismantled for good.

Moreover, the public needs to see that consequences reach beyond the police. The civilian officials, the intermediaries, and the private sector actors who profited from Medicare24 must face the music.

For the ordinary citizen, these developments offer a fragile but real sense that justice is finally prevailing. Every time a senior officer is held to account, the shield that protects corrupt policing cracks a little more. And every crack allows

sunlight into a space that has been dark for far too long.