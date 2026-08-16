NSFAS: From beacon of hope to symbol of state failure

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) was conceived as one of the most progressive policy interventions of post-apartheid South Africa. When it was created in the early 1990s as the Tertiary Education Fund of South Africa, its mission was clear: to pry open the doors of higher education for millions of black and disadvantaged students whose families could never afford the cost.

It was a tangible manifestation of the Freedom Charter’s promise that higher education shall be open to all by means of allowances and scholarships.

Today, however, that promise rings hollow. NSFAS, now a R54-billion behemoth funding over 800 000 students, is not merely failing; it is imploding. The latest scandal involving administrator Prof Hlengani Mathebula, who was appointed to stabilise the scheme but instead made irregular payments to advisors without ministerial approval, is just the latest chapter in a story of rot.

The Pretoria High Court’s subsequent decision to suspend Mathebula’s appointment and reinstate the previous board is a verdict on government incompetence.

The Mathebula affair is a damning indictment of a governance culture that prizes political convenience over competence. Judge Labuschagne found that higher education minister Buti Manamela failed to properly consult the board or even consider the adverse findings against Mathebula from the Nugent Commission of Inquiry into SARS. It is an absurdity that an individual whose past conduct at SARS raised questions about his response to corruption and governance failures could be parachuted in to oversee a fund of this magnitude.

The scheme faces a crippling R15-billion funding shortfall, leaving universities scrambling for tuition payments and a projected R10.49-billion debt on the books for 2026 alone. More than 12 000 students face the grim reality of hunger and eviction from private accommodation because their allowances have been frozen due to “gap investigations”.

The current crisis is the predictable end result of a system that has been broken for years. This is the third time NSFAS has been placed under administration. Experts point to weak institutional design, politicised governance, and chronic accountability gaps as the underlying cancers. The model, which saw the scheme transform from a loan system to a fully subsidised grant system in 2018, expanded its coverage so rapidly that its systems were never properly built to handle the scale.

Placing NSFAS under administration was supposed to buy time for genuine reform. Instead, it has produced more chaos and legal wrangling. We need a fundamental overhaul of the system, including rigorous consequence management for those who break the rules. A renewed, capable board must be appointed based on merit, not political affiliation.

The longer we allow NSFAS to be a theatre of political battles and administrative incompetence, the more we betray the students who represent the country’s future. The project of opening higher education to the poor is too important to be left to the whims of a broken system. It is time for decisive, structural action before another generation of talent is left behind.