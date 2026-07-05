Order will not come through expulsion of the ‘other’

On June 30, streets across South Africa echoed with the chants of citizens marching against illegal immigration. In the aftermath, it has become convenient for some to paint these demonstrators with the broad brush of xenophobia, dismissing their grievances as mere bigotry. This is a mistake.

While we must unequivocally condemn violence and hate speech, we cannot afford to be intellectually lazy about the underlying issues that drove thousands into the streets. The marchers raised legitimate questions about sovereignty and the rule of law. However, we must also be honest about the limits of this narrative: scapegoating foreign nationals for the entirety of South Africa’s socio-economic woes is not only disingenuous but dangerously counterproductive.

To dismiss the marchers as simply “anti-foreigner” is to ignore the reality of a state that has failed to manage its borders effectively. South Africans are not wrong to demand that the government enforce the Immigration Act. They are not wrong to feel frustrated when they see undocumented individuals accessing state facilities and receiving care ahead of them.

This is not xenophobia; it is a rational reaction to the perception of state incapacity and a lack of accountability.

Furthermore, the question of crime cannot be entirely divorced from the discussion on migration. There is a pervasive, though unquantifiable, perception that undocumented migrants are responsible for a disproportionate share of criminal activity. This is obviously not the case, and crime stats and convictions can attest. But we simply can’t dismiss the masses raising these concerns as fuelled by hatred and xenophobia.

South Africans have a right to live in safety, and if they believe that porous borders contribute to lawlessness, they are entitled to demand action.

However, herein lies the fatal flaw of the protesters’ implicit logic. To suggest that deporting all undocumented migrants would solve the country’s employment crisis is to engage in dangerous self-deception. Our economic woes are structural, born from policy failures, and an oligopolistic economy that excludes the majority.

Similarly, the breakdown of municipal infrastructure, the exodus of skilled medical professionals, and the corruption that plagues procurement systems are home-grown failures. To attribute these crises to a tiny percentage of the population that is foreign-born is to absolve the government of its primary duty. The overcrowding in our clinics is a failure of the state to build capacity for a growing population – all of it. Let us be clear: South Africans are not xenophobic for wanting order; they are misinformed if they believe that order will come solely through the expulsion of the “other”.

The solution lies in nuance and action. We need a national conversation that separates the real challenges of illegal migration from the political hysteria that often fuels it. The voices of June 30 deserve to be heard, but they must be guided toward a target that is correct. The enemy is not the foreigner; the enemy is the ineptitude that allows South Africa to remain a nation of promise without delivery. We must fix our house.