Incompetence is destroying SA

The downward spiral and lack of decisive leadership are rather apparent these days in South Africa. From the Zondo commission then to the recent Madlanga commission now, we are in a front-row seat from where we saw, firstly, how state capture stripped us of our ethical values, and, more recently, why our police service simply could not get a handle on corruption and crime.

For those of us who follow the Madlanga proceedings, our SAPS is itself a criminal syndicate. From the generals, commissioners, detectives, intelligence operatives and lowly police officers, at every level within the service, personnel are involved in crime.

I was always of the firm belief that it is when “they” come for SARS, as was almost the case under Zuma’s administration, that the country would be lost. But I realise now that actually, if our police is captured, it will only be a matter of time for our beloved country to become a failed state. These horrifying stories show us we are no different from Mexico and Colombia, where lawlessness is the order of the day. Kidnappings, drug cartels and frequent gang killings, as we are beginning to witness here on the home front.

By appointing the Madlanga commission, President Cyril Ramaphosa did the right thing. The question now is how much consequence management we will see. Remember, we have only thus far dealt with the police service in the main. Are we still coming to the intelligence fraternity? What about our judges and our courts? We have to assume that structures such as the State Security Agency, the Special Investigating Unit, the Hawks and so on are also not immune from corruption and crime.

The centre cannot hold. The “centre” represents traditional religious, political, and moral order. Its collapse unleashes “mere anarchy” – and Yeats chillingly concludes that history isn’t cycling toward rebirth but toward a terrifying, inhuman “rough beast” slouching toward Bethlehem.

It’s less about a specific political tyrant and more about the inevitable return of primal, irrational violence after civilisation’s moral centre rots away.

In addition to the centre not holding, I attest that coupled with incompetence, and here is that word again – corruption – at the local government level, it does suggest that things are falling apart; the centre cannot hold. Local government elections in November will not magically resolve these challenges, but perhaps it’s a good start. People are frustrated, and now that some are protesting, not providing the requisite leadership will not assist us. Instead, if we manage this anger wrongly, we will be in for a serious walloping. We need collective leadership.

Yes, not only from government and political parties but also from our business leaders, NGO sector and broader society.

There are all manner of theories making the rounds with regards to the timing and objectives of the anti-immigrant protests. One theory talks to a destabilising campaign attempting to place Ramaphosa and his government in a bad light. This is primarily driven by MKP, or so the theory goes. Another theory suggests that there are more sinister forces at play. These forces being the CIA and Mossad intelligence agencies. This in retaliation for the government taking Israel to the International Court of Justice on the charge of genocide. Who knows which theory is probable? Our own intelligence apparatus cannot tell us, and therein lies the challenge. Or maybe it’s just that our youth are angry and frustrated because of our triple challenges of unemployment, inequality and poverty. Time will tell.

It might seem a daunting task, but what is needed, Mr President, in my humble opinion, is a complete overhaul of some of our institutions. It will require strategies and plans plus legislative changes, but it can be done. This is going to be a bumpy ride, and I’m getting my popcorn ready because “die poppe gaan dans”.

Dr Van Heerden is a senior research fellow at the Centre for African Diplomacy and Leadership at UJ