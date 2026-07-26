Andrea Johnson sits at the high table of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption, yet she moves like an amateur in a village court.

Labelling a senior police officer a “token appointment” without even glancing at her CV? That is not just gross incompetence; it is arrogance.

Then she runs to Parliament, lies under oath and flips through her files like a confused clerk. When the heat is turned up, she hides behind the right to silence. This is the face of accountability? Spare us.

Johnson, take off your crown. You are the ultimate Moegoe.