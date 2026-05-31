The South African Football Association is the undisputed Moegoe of the Week after it treated the six players who were left out of the final 26-man World Cup squad in a cruel manner on Wednesday night.

The six, Patrick Maswanganyi, Thapelo Morena, Thabiso Monyane, Brandon Petersen, Lebo Maboe and Brooklyn Poggenpoel did not deserve to be out in that disconcerting position.

Coach Hugo Broos tried to save face and invited the players to remain with the final Bafana squad for an extra day but they opted to leave the camp after the announcement.