Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi had to issue an apology after remarks he made about bathing at a hotel due to water shortages caused an uproar.

“People think that when there is no water, we and our families, we have special water, we don’t. We also go through the same. In some instances, I had to go to a certain hotel so that I could bathe,” he said.

Memes of Lesufi in a hotel bath started surfacing on social media. The premier has since walked back the remarks, but that was truly a moegoe moment, up there with Marie Antoinette’s “let them eat cake”.

