EKURHULENI, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 07: Panyaza Lesufi at the civic funeral service for Cde Andile “Mgazi” Mngwevu at KwaThema Stadium on February 07, 2026 in Ekurhuleni, South Africa. Mngwevu died with three friends and associates after their vehicle was swept by severe floodwaters in Chókwè, Mozambique. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti)

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi had to issue an apology after remarks he made about bathing at a hotel due to water shortages caused an uproar.

“People think that when there is no water, we and our families, we have special water, we don’t. We also go through the same. In some instances, I had to go to a certain hotel so that I could bathe,” he said.

Memes of Lesufi in a hotel bath started surfacing on social media. The premier has since walked back the remarks, but that was truly a moegoe moment, up there with Marie Antoinette’s “let them eat cake”.

