Helen Zille’s “rowing” stunt in Soweto exposed a deep disconnect with issues. By navigating flooded streets in an inflatable while being towed by a rope, Zille trivialised the hardships of communities who are failed by lack of service delivery.

Treating an infrastructure crisis as a film set does not do anybody a favour, least of all the people whose votes she’s courting.

It is patronising theatre that uses their pain as a prop. Joburg deserves genuine leaders, not a politician playing pretend for a viral video.

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