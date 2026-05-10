Joburg Mayor Dada Morero is our moegoe for a staggering fiscal blunder. Finance minister Enoch Godongwana wrote a strongly worded letter over Morero’s approval of a R10.3-billion salary hike for city workers.

In a time of austerity, soaring debt, and service delivery collapse, that figure is catastrophic.

The letter made clear that Morero’s administration acted without Treasury’s blessing, bypassing budget laws and risking the city’s financial ruin. Instead of fixing potholes or keeping the lights on, the mayor handed a blank check to unions.