Moegoe of The Week

Moegoe

By Sunday World
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Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe appeared before Parliament to answer on irregular appointments in her department and donation of vehicles. Image: Phando Jikelo / RSA Parliament

This week, social development minister Sisisi Tolashe, who has been embroiled in a series of scandals in recent months, was finally given the boot. Unscrupulously serving her ends is the disgraceful legacy she leaves behind.

Everything from her multimillion-rand escapades to New York with her entourage, to failing to declare luxury vehicles, exposing a state-paid nanny to swindling in her household, and allegations of hiring a toy boy and falsified CVs… Kuningi shem. Fortunately for us, she’s out and we are relieved to see the back of this moegoe.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content


  • This week, social development minister Sisisi Tolashe, who has been embroiled in a series of scandals in recent months, was finally given the boot.
  • Unscrupulously serving her ends is the disgraceful legacy she leaves behind.
  • Everything from her multimillion-rand escapades to New York with her entourage, to failing to declare luxury vehicles, exposing a state-paid nanny to swindling in her household, and allegations of hiring a toy boy and falsified CVs… Kuningi shem.
  • Fortunately for us, she’s out and we are relieved to see the back of this moegoe.
  • Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content Sunday World.
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