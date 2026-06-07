Even when South Africans are trying to celebrate the success of our respective national teams, Safa finds a way to be a party pooper.

The SA Football Association’s inept officials, such as team manager Vincent “Ice Boy” Tseka, were at it again when they failed to sort the players’ visas and smooth their journey to Mexico. Tseka waited until the last minute and the involvement of the government to sort out the problem. First, it was the Teboho Mokoena situation, which almost cost us a World Cup spot, and now this.

Surely heads must roll?