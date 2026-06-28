Moegoe of The Week

Moegoe

By Sunday World
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National Youth Development Agency chairperson Sunshine Myende hasn’t been a ray of sunshine.

This week in Parliament, shocked MPs heard how the agency tasked with funding youth enterprises footed the bill for a court application Myende brought in her “personal capacity” against a Sunday Times journalist.

Besides the glaring abuse, no clear reason was given why the NYDA footed the legal bill.

This is the very same Sunshine who led a R1-million junket to New York to attend a conference.

 

  • National Youth Development Agency chairperson Sunshine Myende hasn’t been a ray of sunshine.
  • This week in Parliament, shocked MPs heard how the agency tasked with funding youth enterprises footed the bill for a court application Myende brought in her “personal capacity” against a Sunday Times journalist.
  • Besides the glaring abuse, no clear reason was given why the NYDA footed the legal bill.
  • This is the very same Sunshine who led a R1-million junket to New York to attend a conference.
  •   Sunday World.

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