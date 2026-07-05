Moegoe of The Week

Moegoe

By Sunday World
Preferred Source Add as Preferred Source on Google Follow Google News Follow on Google News
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 02: Former politician Tony Leon speaks on his latest book, Future Tense during an interview on March 02, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. Anthony Leon is a South African politician who served as leader of the opposition from 1999-2007 as leader of the Democratic Alliance. (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais)

Resolve Communications, led by Tony Leon, is said to have leveraged its close ties to ministers in the GNU to secure meetings for corporate clients like Elon Musk’s Starlink.

Leon and Resolve CEO Paul Boughey have both been leaders of the blue party.

As insiders, they are effectively monetising their political connections for private gain.

Former DA leader John Steenhuisen said Resolve had shaped public narratives around foot and mouth disease.

Therefore, Leon has no right to lecture anyone about good governance practices.

 

  • Resolve Communications, led by Tony Leon, is said to have leveraged its close ties to ministers in the GNU to secure meetings for corporate clients like Elon Musk’s Starlink.
  • Leon and Resolve CEO Paul Boughey have both been leaders of the blue party.
  • As insiders, they are effectively monetising their political connections for private gain.
  • Former DA leader John Steenhuisen said Resolve had shaped public narratives around foot and mouth disease.
  • Therefore, Leon has no right to lecture anyone about good governance practices.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.