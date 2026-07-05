Resolve Communications, led by Tony Leon, is said to have leveraged its close ties to ministers in the GNU to secure meetings for corporate clients like Elon Musk’s Starlink.

Leon and Resolve CEO Paul Boughey have both been leaders of the blue party.

As insiders, they are effectively monetising their political connections for private gain.

Former DA leader John Steenhuisen said Resolve had shaped public narratives around foot and mouth disease.

Therefore, Leon has no right to lecture anyone about good governance practices.