Moegoe of The Week

Moegoe

By Sunday World
Preferred Source Add as Preferred Source on Google Follow Google News Follow on Google News
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA – FEBRUARY 06: Businessman Suleiman Carrim at Madlanga Commission Of Inquiry at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College on February 06, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. It is reported that the Madlanga Commission has postponed North West businessman Suleiman Carrim's testimony to March. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

North West businessman Suleiman Carrim claimed ill health to avoid appearing before the Madlanga commission.
He was due to testify about his role in the R360-million healthcare contract the SAPS awarded to Vusumuzi “Cat” Matlala.
Yet, whistleblowers and potential CCTV footage place him at a Woolworths in Cape Town.
Clearly, the Moegoe is taking liberties with the commission. His credibility is shattered and his legal strategy is a disaster.
By flouting a summons, he has ensured the commission will subpoena his medical records and doctors.

  • North West businessman Suleiman Carrim claimed ill health to avoid appearing before the Madlanga commission.
  • He was due to testify about his role in the R360-million healthcare contract the SAPS awarded to Vusumuzi “Cat” Matlala.
  • Yet, whistleblowers and potential CCTV footage place him at a Woolworths in Cape Town.
  • Clearly, the Moegoe is taking liberties with the commission.
  • His credibility is shattered and his legal strategy is a disaster.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.