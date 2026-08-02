Fifa president Gianni Infantino’s devious plan to sell off 20% of the World Cup to a private enterprise is one of the most well-crafted looting schemes.

Infantino’s plan, which is backed by US billionaire Joshua Kushner’s investment fund, is said to have Donald Trump’s sticky fingers all over it. Kushner is the younger brother of Jared Kushner, who is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka.

There are claims that the plans could potentially earn Infantino tens of millions of dollars. Infantino is our esteemed Moegoe of the Week.