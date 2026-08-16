MP Fadiel Adams is not the sharpest tool in the box. Asked by the Madlanga commission why he ignored correspondence from it, he blamed a faulty parliamentary laptop, which he said was “either in for repairs or frozen” for about 18 months, causing him to miss critical correspondence and submit a witness statement late.

The lie was immediately rebutted by Parliament, which said its ICT service desk records showed no evidence of the persistent hardware failures or repeated repairs.

Commission chair Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga told the fibbing MP: “I do not believe it,” and accused him of not taking the inquiry seriously.