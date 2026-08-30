The Joburg mayor went to Tshepisong to explain why the lights were out.

Instead, he blew a fuse and for a moment, there was no electricity in his political circuit.

When an angry resident accused Dada Morero of being a criminal, the mayor did not just lose the argument — he lost his cool, firing back with: “You are talking s***.” That quickly became the soundbite of the day.

He arrived to fix a power problem and ended up having a political blackout of his own.

Morero later apologised for his behaviour but by then the damage had been done.