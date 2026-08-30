Moegoe of The Week

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By Sunday World
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JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 26: Dada Morero (City of Johannesburg Executive Mayor) attend an urgent crisis meeting at Eskom Megawatt Park on May 26, 2026, in Johannesburg, South Africa. The emergency talks were convened by Ramokgopa to resolve a R5.2 billion electricity debt dispute between Eskom and City Power, aiming to avert threatened phased power cuts to the country's economic hub. (Photo by Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images)

The Joburg mayor went to Tshepisong to explain why the lights were out.

Instead, he blew a fuse and for a moment, there was no electricity in his political circuit.

When an angry resident accused Dada Morero of being a criminal, the mayor did not just lose the argument — he lost his cool, firing back with: “You are talking s***.” That quickly became the soundbite of the day.

He arrived to fix a power problem and ended up having a political blackout of his own.

Morero later apologised for his behaviour but by then the damage had been done.

  • Joburg mayor Dada Morero went to Tshepisong to address a power outage.
  • During the visit, Morero reacted angrily to a resident's accusation by saying, “You are talking s***.”
  • The incident caused a notable political backlash against Morero.
  • Morero later apologized for his inappropriate language.
  • The apology came after significant damage was done to his reputation.
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The Joburg mayor went to Tshepisong to explain why the lights were out.

Instead, he blew a fuse and for a moment, there was no electricity in his political circuit.

When an angry resident accused Dada Morero of being a criminal, the mayor did not just lose the argument — he lost his cool, firing back with: “You are talking s***.” That quickly became the soundbite of the day.

He arrived to fix a power problem and ended up having a political blackout of his own.

Morero later apologised for his behaviour but by then the damage had been done.

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