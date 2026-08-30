The Joburg mayor went to Tshepisong to explain why the lights were out.
Instead, he blew a fuse and for a moment, there was no electricity in his political circuit.
When an angry resident accused Dada Morero of being a criminal, the mayor did not just lose the argument — he lost his cool, firing back with: “You are talking s***.” That quickly became the soundbite of the day.
He arrived to fix a power problem and ended up having a political blackout of his own.
Morero later apologised for his behaviour but by then the damage had been done.
- Joburg mayor Dada Morero went to Tshepisong to address a power outage.
- During the visit, Morero reacted angrily to a resident's accusation by saying, “You are talking s***.”
- The incident caused a notable political backlash against Morero.
- Morero later apologized for his inappropriate language.
- The apology came after significant damage was done to his reputation.
Instead, he blew a fuse and for a moment, there was no electricity in his political circuit.
When an angry resident accused Dada Morero of being a criminal, the mayor did not just lose the argument — he lost his cool, firing back with: “You are talking s***.”
He arrived to fix a power problem and ended up having a political blackout of his own.
Morero later apologised for his behaviour but by then the damage had been done.