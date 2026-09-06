It has been a tough week for the ANC.

The mighty Khongolose failed to submit its councillor candidate list, citing technical glitches on the IEC’s online system. The “boss”, Fikile Mbalula, was entrusted with the submitting the crucial list on time. Instead, it ended in tears.

The party faced a similar crisis during the 2021 local government elections, when it failed to submit candidate lists in several municipalities before the deadline.

The ANC reeks of chaos. Its boss must take responsibility for leaving such a critical electoral process until the eleventh hour.