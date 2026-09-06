It has been a tough week for the ANC.
The mighty Khongolose failed to submit its councillor candidate list, citing technical glitches on the IEC’s online system. The “boss”, Fikile Mbalula, was entrusted with the submitting the crucial list on time. Instead, it ended in tears.
The party faced a similar crisis during the 2021 local government elections, when it failed to submit candidate lists in several municipalities before the deadline.
The ANC reeks of chaos. Its boss must take responsibility for leaving such a critical electoral process until the eleventh hour.
- The ANC failed to submit its councillor candidate list for the upcoming election.
- The party blamed technical glitches on the IEC’s online system for the failure to submit on time.
- Fikile Mbalula was responsible for submitting the ANC's candidate list.
- The ANC had a similar issue in the 2021 local government elections, missing deadlines in several municipalities.
- The party is being criticized for last-minute handling of critical electoral processes.
It has been a tough week for the ANC.