Moegoe of The Week

Moegoe

By Sunday World
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KEMPTON PARK, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 25: Fikile Mbalula (ANC Secretary General) at the ANC Special Extended NEC Session On 2026 Local Government Elections Candidate Lists at Destiny Hotel on August 25, 2026 in Kempton Park, South Africa. The session provided a platform for the ANC leadership to conclude this important phase of the candidate selection process. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti)

It has been a tough week for the ANC.

The mighty Khongolose failed to submit its councillor candidate list, citing technical glitches on the IEC’s online system. The “boss”, Fikile Mbalula, was entrusted with the submitting the crucial list on time. Instead, it ended in tears.

The party faced a similar crisis during the 2021 local government elections, when it failed to submit candidate lists in several municipalities before the deadline.

The ANC reeks of chaos. Its boss must take responsibility for leaving such a critical electoral process until the eleventh hour.

  • The ANC failed to submit its councillor candidate list for the upcoming election.
  • The party blamed technical glitches on the IEC’s online system for the failure to submit on time.
  • Fikile Mbalula was responsible for submitting the ANC's candidate list.
  • The ANC had a similar issue in the 2021 local government elections, missing deadlines in several municipalities.
  • The party is being criticized for last-minute handling of critical electoral processes.
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It has been a tough week for the ANC.

The mighty Khongolose failed to submit its councillor candidate list, citing technical glitches on the IEC’s online system. The “boss”, Fikile Mbalula, was entrusted with the submitting the crucial list on time. Instead, it ended in tears.

The party faced a similar crisis during the 2021 local government elections, when it failed to submit candidate lists in several municipalities before the deadline.

The ANC reeks of chaos. Its boss must take responsibility for leaving such a critical electoral process until the eleventh hour.

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