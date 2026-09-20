Media personality Sol Phenduka must wear the moegoe sash and hang his head in shame. His dark joke about Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo’s disappearance was beyond insensitive and distasteful. In his apology after her murder, he said: “It’s not funny anymore.” Sol, it was never funny.
Jokes about disappearing women in a country where they are vulnerable and the dangers of GBVF are a daily reality make light of a grave national crisis. As for your co-hosts, the less said about them the better. Awuna ngqondo son. Grow up, you moegoe!
- Media personality Sol Phenduka made a dark joke about Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo’s disappearance.
- Sol Phenduka apologized after her murder, stating: “It’s not funny anymore.”
- The joke was criticized as insensitive and distasteful given the serious issue of disappearing women and GBVF in the country.
- The article states that such jokes make light of a grave national crisis.
- The co-hosts of Sol Phenduka were also criticized but not specifically detailed in the article.