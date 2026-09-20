Media personality Sol Phenduka must wear the moegoe sash and hang his head in shame. His dark joke about Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo’s disappearance was beyond insensitive and distasteful. In his apology after her murder, he said: “It’s not funny anymore.” Sol, it was never funny.

Jokes about disappearing women in a country where they are vulnerable and the dangers of GBVF are a daily reality make light of a grave national crisis. As for your co-hosts, the less said about them the better. Awuna ngqondo son. Grow up, you moegoe!