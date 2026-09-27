Moegoe of The Week

Moegoe

By Sunday World
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US Ambassador Leo Brent Bozell III believes he can swagger into our republic and demand we dismantle our laws and rewrite our foreign policy.

Wake up, moegoe! This country refuses to fit neatly into your script. Here, we settle arguments over a braai, lose our voices for the Springboks, dance to amapiano, cure the afternoon with rooibos and turn 12 languages into one conversation.

We quarrel, vote freely and laugh at ourselves. It is messy and complicated but gloriously ours. Welcome to Mzansi, Chief, where your outdated stereotypes need visas too.

  • US Ambassador Leo Brent Bozell III believes he can swagger into our republic and demand we dismantle our laws and rewrite our foreign policy.
  • Wake up, moegoe!
  • This country refuses to fit neatly into your script.
  • Here, we settle arguments over a braai, lose our voices for the Springboks, dance to amapiano, cure the afternoon with rooibos and turn 12 languages into one conversation.
  • We quarrel, vote freely and laugh at ourselves.

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