The man who has been president since some of us were still debating whether cassette tapes were the future has done it again.

Yoweri Museveni, the ancient warrior who has made a career out of outlasting everything from hairstyles to entire ideologies, has been declared the winner of Uganda’s latest “electoral event”.

The old bull of the bush, who long ago traded his guerrilla fatigues for the emperor’s new clothes, gets another five years to polish his legacy and wonder who might eventually be brave or foolish enough to succeed him.

They turned off the internet, turned up the military, and then turned out the vote. Only for Museveni to sleep soundly in State House, another trophy on his crowded shelf.

A masterclass in political endurance.

