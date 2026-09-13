Moegoe – Does Pemmy deserve your ma se vote?

Maybe Pemmy Majodina prefers burning tyres to burning words. Government tells gatvol citizens that anger is no licence to vandalise. Yet, when insulted, our minister reaches for a verbal petrol bomb. Hau, Minister!

If protesters torch a clinic, must you burn the one next door in retaliation? Mandela and Tambo must be doing somersaults in their graves.

Leadership means carrying water to fires, not a bottle of paraffin. Not in an election year.

You cannot wrestle voters in the gutter, emerge covered in mud, and then expect jou ma se vote.