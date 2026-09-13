Moegoe – Does Pemmy deserve your ma se vote?

Maybe Pemmy Majodina prefers burning tyres to burning words. Government tells gatvol citizens that anger is no licence to vandalise. Yet, when insulted, our minister reaches for a verbal petrol bomb. Hau, Minister!
If protesters torch a clinic, must you burn the one next door in retaliation? Mandela and Tambo must be doing somersaults in their graves.
Leadership means carrying water to fires, not a bottle of paraffin. Not in an election year.
You cannot wrestle voters in the gutter, emerge covered in mud, and then expect jou ma se vote.
- The government stated that anger is not a license to vandalize.
- The speaker criticizes Minister Pemmy Majodina for using harsh language when insulted.
- The speaker questions if the minister's verbal attacks are a form of retaliation against protesters who torched a clinic.
- The article references Mandela and Tambo as symbols of leadership contrasted with the minister's behavior.
- The speaker asserts that leadership involves calming conflicts rather than escalating them, especially during an election year.
Maybe Pemmy Majodina prefers burning tyres to burning words. Government tells gatvol citizens that anger is no licence to vandalise. Yet, when insulted, our minister reaches for a verbal petrol bomb. Hau, Minister!
If protesters torch a clinic, must you burn the one next door in retaliation?
You cannot wrestle voters in the gutter, emerge covered in mud, and then expect jou ma se vote.