Moegoe Gayton McKenzie

Gayton McKenzie is a fellow who likes the limelight and the kind who will do anything to hog it all for themselves.

It is probably for that reason the sports, arts and culture portfolio seemed a perfect fit for him when President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed his cabinet of national unity. A minister in such a busy portfolio should have no time for anything else, but not this moegoe.

He had his knickers in a knot over nasty things some unhinged kids said about coloured people. But the internet, like an elephant, never forgets, and a plethora of his posts about people he called “k……” came to light. The irony is that if this moegoe were to be asked to describe a “k…..” the description would fit what stares back at him in the mirror.

