Moegoe of The Week

Moegoe: Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

By Sunday World
KZN Police Commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi wants probe into DA MP Dianne Kohler-Barnard for allegedly leaking classified crime intelligence info. (Photo by Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu).

Celebrity cop, KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi seems to be getting drunk on the fame he has been enjoying since his gutsy July 6 press conference blowing the whistle on corruption in the criminal justice system.

His efforts to speak out on alleged rotten potatoes within the police service are commendable, but he needs to know where and when to stop.

Unprovoked, he launched a scathing, full-on attack on news media this week.

He called on the State Security Agency to investigate journalists he accused of being captured by rogue police elements without providing an iota of proof. Can you actually believe that this is a leader of the police in a democracy?  Sies!

