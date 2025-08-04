Moegoe SAPS’s crime intelligence

Clearly, this country is in the pits. SAPS’s crime intelligence division has proved to be a liability by hacking the emails of President Cyril Ramaphosa, as they did while he was deputy president.

Based on this, these moegoes in crime intelligence have shown that they are factional and pushing an agenda of a certain cabal that aims to embarrass the country in whatever way they can.

As police whistleblower Brigadier Tiyani Hlungwani stated in his affidavit, the hacking system used was Ultra Profiler. Crime intelligence should be looked at closely because their behaviour clearly shows that they could stage a coup.

Those clowns are nothing but a bunch of thugs and lunatics who need to be removed from the system.

